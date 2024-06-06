Federal govt rejects 100 green buses plan for Quetta

QUETTA: The federal government has rejected the Balochistan government plan to provide 100 green buses for Quetta city.

Sources said that the provincial government had proposed a plan to the federal government for providing 100 green buses.

The proposal was sent to Islamabad for inclusion in the upcoming federal budget after its approval, but the federal authorities concerned rejected it, they say.

Anwarul Haq Kakar had promised during his tenure as caretaker prime minister to provide 100 green buses to Quetta.

On a public-private partnership basis, currently eight green buses were plying in Quetta.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that the provincial government would once again take up the green buses plan with the centre for approval.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan is the only province that has no mass transit transport facility.