Federal govt requests ECP to postpone by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone by-polls scheduled for October 16 for 90 days, ARY News reported on Friday.

The interior ministry sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to request the postponement of the October 16 by-polls.

The letter stated that Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were busy carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas, whereas, the Centre and the provinces were paying attention to the rehabilitation process.

The ministry further stated that a political party wanted to siege Islamabad from October 12 to 17 that could interrupt the by-polls on October 16.

It added that additional contingents would be required for maintaining law and order in the federal capital, increasing the burden on the Pakistan Army, Rangers and FC personnel.

The ministry requested the election commission to change the date of the by-polls for 90 days by exercising its powers.

