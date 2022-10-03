Federal govt seeks cancellation of Shahbaz Gill’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has moved the Supreme Court (SC) seeking cancellation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s bail, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Islamabad City Magistrate – on behalf of the federal government – filed an application in Supreme Court (SC) seeking the cancellation of Shahbaz Gill.

In the application, the federal government argued that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) did not evaluate the facts correctly. “Shahbaz Gill is accused of treason against the state,” it added.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader tried to incite mutiny,” the application stated, requesting the court to annul the IHC’s decision and cancel Shahbaz Gill’s bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s post-arrest bail plea in the sedition case registered against him.

The hearing of the sedition case against PTI leader was held in the IHC under Chief Justice Athar Minallah. CJ Athar Minallah granted bail to the PTI leader after hearing arguments from both parties.

Shahbaz Gill’s attorney Salman Safdar argued that some parts of the PTI leader’s talk are being used against him out of context. Gill only talked about the government and a political party, the complainant is not the affected party in the case, he added.

Comments