Federal govt takes decision regarding Saturday holiday

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided not to restore the Saturday holiday, however, the office timing was reduced following a new notification, ARY News reported on Friday.

The protest of government employees has not borne fruit as the federal government decided not to restore the Saturday holiday in public offices.

The Establishment Division issued a notification after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval regarding the reduction in office hours.

According to the new notification, the government office hours will now be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, whereas, the Friday timing will be 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Earlier, the office hours were fixed from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Saturday holiday had been suspended by Shehbaz Sharif after becoming prime minister for the 6-day workweek.

