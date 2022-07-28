Federal govt to make further amends to NAB laws

The PML-N-led federal government has decided to make further amends to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, ARY News reported.

According to the anticipated amendments, NAB would not be able to investigate corruption cases under Rs 50 crores. The federal government has decided to amend the NAB laws under the NAB amendment bill 2022.

The new amendment would also end the President’s prerogative to appoint the NAB judges while the tenure of the NAB prosecutor general will also become extendable by three years.

Section 16 of the NAB laws would also be amended making it mandatory to trial any accused in the area in question. Section 19 will also be amended revoking the NAB’s power to oversee any case with the assistance of the High court.

Also Read: Special bench to hear Imran Khan’s plea against NAB amendments

The bill has been presented by State Minister Shahadat Awan. He urged the standing committee to finalize the bill in two to three days.

Comments