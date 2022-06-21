Federal health experts caution against Congo Virus infection ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD: Amid apprehensions of Congo Virus spread ahead of the Eid ul Adha the federal health experts have prepared an advisory for protection from the disease, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the experts of the National Institute of Health have prepared the special advisory with regard to the Congo hemorrhagic fever, to provide information to medical professionals as well as general public.

Possibility of Congo Virus infection increases in Eid ul Adha days, owing to countrywide transportation of cattle and increasing human contact with animals, according to the federal advisory.

Concerned departments should take timely precautionary measures in cattle markets and other places across the country for protection from the Congo virus.

The health officials have advised general public to ensure that their sacrificial animals have been free from the tick causes the virus infection. They also advised people to use germicides after consultation with the livestock department.

The health authorities have alerted the people with precautionary instructions who used to visit cattle farms.

The disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal comes in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill.

The initial symptoms of Congo hemorrhagic fever include headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain and vomiting.

The death rate of Congo hemorrhagic fever patients has been 10 to 40 percent, according to the federal health advisory.

