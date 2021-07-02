Federal minister Murad Saeed reaches AJK for election campaign

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications, Murad Saeed on Friday has reached Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to run the election campaign of the country’s ruling party, ARY News reported.

As per schedule, federal ministers Murad Saeed and Ali Amin Gandapur will address a public gathering in Kotli today at 3 pm, while the communications minister will also a separate public gathering later in the day in Mirpur.

Talking to the media upon his arrival in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Murad Saeed said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will become victorious in the upcoming elections in the valley and will form new government.

On the other hand, the election commission has formed teams to monitor the election campaigns launched by the political leaders in connection with the upcoming polls of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

Sources privy to the development said that the monitoring teams comprised government officers and employees of the elections commission.

The teams will keep a close eye on the poll campaigns and are authorized to slap fine on election candidates up to Rs 50,000 over violating the code of conduct issued by the election commission.