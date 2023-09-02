Federal Police may expand its operations across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal police department is considering expanding its jurisdiction in all provinces across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Details reveal that the federal police are deliberating on expanding their operations nationwide by establishing offices in all provinces, following a model similar to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In this regard, the federal police are also considering writing a letter to the Ministry of Interior to get a final opinion.

Sources have said that legal consultation is also being held in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Law will provide their definitive opinions on this matter.

Once a decision is reached, the federal police will be able to collaborate on their cases with other provinces as well.