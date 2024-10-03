Federal police register cases against chairman PTI, 20 lawyers

ISLAMABAD: Following a protest by lawyers outside the Supreme Court (SC), the Federal Police have registered a case against 20 lawyers, including the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Prominent figures such as MNA Latif Khosa, Senator Shibli Faraz, and lawyer Salman Akram Raja are among those named in the case under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other charges.

Meanwhile, other notable individuals including Mustafin Kazmi, Niazullah Niazi, and Azam Swati also booked under the same charges.

Sources within the police revealed that the lawyer Mustafin Kazmi has already been arrested in the case, while the others involved, including Naeem Haider Panjutha, Barrister Gohar Khan, and Abdullah Wazir, have also been named in the case.

The First Information Report (FIR) claims that protestors burned the effigy of a government official, resisted police officers, and threatened them with serious consequences.

The text of the FIR further added that the protestors also allegedly blocked roads by burning tires, vowing to obstruct decisions and halt work.

In addition to the named individuals, more than 100 unidentified persons have also been included as accused in the case, which was registered based on the complaint of the SHO of the Secretariat Police Station.