Fehmida Mirza and Zulfiqar Mirza’s nomination papers rejected

BADIN: Former National Assembly speaker Fehmida Mirza’s nomination papers for NA-223 were rejected,ARY News reported on Saturday.

Returning Officer Mohammad Nawaz rejected nomination papers of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Fehmida Mirza, her spouse Zulfiqar Mirza and son Hussam Mirza for National Assembly seat NA-223.

People’s Party candidate Rasool Bux Chandio had filed objection that the Mirza family has been bank loan defaulter.

Mirza family has been defaulter of a bank of 211.9 million rupees, DRO office Badin said. “The Sindh High Court has also decided the matter in favour of the bank,” according to DRO office.

Their nomination papers have been rejected in the light of the State Bank of Pakistan report, DRO said.

The counsel of a private bank Hamza Ali Chaudhry also appeared in the DRO office.

Mirza family has decided to challenge the decision in the high court, sources said.