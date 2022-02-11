‘Felt like jumping off the local train’: Mrunal Thakur recalls early days

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur recently opened up on her struggles during earlier days and revealed that she often had suicidal thoughts while traveling from a local train.

TV and film actor Mrunal Thakur sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia during her latest outing, where she talked about her teenage struggles and having suicidal thoughts during college days.

Speaking about the crucial young age when one often gets such complex thoughts, while trying to discover life, the ‘Jersey’ star stated, “I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off.”

Furthermore, the 29-year-old elaborated on the struggles while living alone in a city like Mumbai, and how it would add to her existing problems. “At that time, I used to think that if I didn’t do this well, I would be nowhere. I thought I would be married off at 23 and have kids, and that is exactly what I did not want”, Thakur mentioned.

“I wanted to do something different and I would give auditions back then. There were many points where I felt like I was good for nothing.”

During the same conversation, she disclosed to have braved a toxic relationship as well, where the celeb was ditched for being an actor. “He ran away. He was like, ‘You’re an actress, I can’t deal with this.”

The young actor made her entertainment debut on television in 2012, and after proving her mettle on the small screen, Thakur soon made her way to Bollywood with the critically acclaimed movie ‘Love Sonia’. In the short career span, the celeb has done projects in over four languages.

