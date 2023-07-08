Female clerk of DC Office Malir arrested for ‘taking bribe’

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a female clerk of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Malir after her video of ‘accepting bribe’ went viral on social media, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the ACE East Zone arrested a female clerk – identified as Shabana – of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Malir on the charge of corruption.

In a statement, Director ACE Afzal Shahzad Abbasi said that initial investigation has revealed that the woman took a bribe of Rs8 million for land transfer.

“A case has been registered against the accused [Shabana] while further investigation was underway,” he added.

The ACE investigated the matter after the video of the female clerk taking bribe went viral on social media. The woman was suspended after her video went viral.

Meanwhile, sources within DC Office Malir told ARY News that the private land was registered on the name of Zaheer Uddin Pathan.

Sources claimed that two fake persons were brought with CNICs for transfer of land. However, sources said, regular advertisements and other proceedings for land transfer were completed.

The matter was highlighted when the original owner met Deputy Commissioner Malir, sources said, adding that the transfer was immediately stopped by DC Malir Irfan Islam.