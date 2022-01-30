Female domestic helper allegedly raped, found hanging at Lahore home

LAHORE: A 22-year-old female domestic helper has been found dead from a home in Lahore with the family of the victim claiming that she was allegedly raped, ARY NEWS reported.

The police have registered a murder case on the complaint of the family who claimed that the police were not cooperating with them and are supporting the suspects.

“Our daughter was killed after being raped,” they alleged while rejecting the impression of a suicide. They demanded of the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident and add rape charges in the case.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Saddar regarding the incident. He directed the SP to thoroughly probe the alleged murder of the domestic helper and determine all aspects regarding murder or suicide.

Horrific accounts of the rape and murder incidents have been reported from parts of the province frequently.

Recently, a 14-year-old domestic helper was allegedly raped in Kot Mithan, a city in Punjab province after she was served an intoxicant.

The police while quoting the statement given by the victim said that the girl, who works as a domestic helper, was sexually abused after she consumed an intoxicating substance.

“The girl claimed that the substance was given to her by the female landlord,” they said.

The female domestic helper was moved to a district hospital by the authorities for medical examination as police have started a probe into the alleged rape case after registering an FIR at Rajanpur City police station.

Comments