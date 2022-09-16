Female flood victims surround CM Sindh over inadequate food supply

UMERKOT: In yet another incident of PPP leaders being surrounded by flood victims during their visit to flood-hit areas, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was forcefully stopped by female affectees as soon he returned from a tent city established in Umerkot area, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, women staying at a tent city surrounded the chief minister and complained that they were not given anything and were forced to starve.

“We were told to convey to you that we are being given all facilities,” one of the protesting women complained to the CM. “Why should we tell a lie when we are getting nothing,” she added.

The chief minister assured the women that they would be given adequate food as he had directed the concerned officials in this regard.

This is not the first time that a PPP leader has been surrounded by flood victims rather multiple footages have emerged showing people protesting on the arrival of PPP leaders in flood-hit areas, blaming them for lack of relief activities in the affected areas.

Sindh province remained the most-affected in the recent floods and according to a report, heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in the province.

Flood victims had also surrounded PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro after he went to address a press conference at Larkana Press Club.

The residents of the Bakrani area staged a protest and surrounded the PPP president outside the press club over lack of food, tents and medical facilities to the flood victims.

The protesters blamed that the elected representatives and officials of the local administration are nowhere to be seen in the testing times of the flood victims.

