Female medical student shot dead after quarrel in Lahore

LAHORE: A female medical student, who along with family recently shifted from Saudi Arabia to Lahore for education, was shot dead in firing during a quarrel in Chung Town housing society, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a first information report (FIR), an underage driver – identified as Abdur Rehman – rammed his car into another vehicle – in which the victim’s family was present, resulting in a quarrel.

لاہور: چوہنگ کی ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹی میں میڈیکل کی طالبہ قتل#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/H4wTBEjVQL — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 26, 2023

Following the collision between vehicles, the underage driver called his uncle – who later opened fire which claimed the life of female medical student.

The FIR stated that the suspect was over-speeding, drifting and rammed his vehicle into the victim’s car.

“The underage driver’s uncle and other suspects opened fire after arriving at the spot,” the FIR stated, adding that one of the bullets hit the female medical student.

The victim was shifted to hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the FIR added.

The police, while taking action, arrested two suspects and recovered a weapon. However, three more suspects are at large.

The affected family moved to Lahore from Saudi Arabia for their daughter’s education.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family also penned down a letter to Punjab Chief Minister and sought protection, saying that the ‘influential’ suspects were pressurising them for reconciliation.

