Female passenger captures stunning video of Northern Lights mid-air

In an amazing view captured on camera and later shared on TikTok, a female passenger witnessed the Northern Lights from midair as her flight passed through the spectacular light show.

Emily Snyder, who was on a United Airlines flight to London, witnessed an unexpected experience when she saw the world below lit up green, and the sky was clear enough for an amazing photo.

“It was incredible, still feels like a dream having seen it!” she told local media after she shared the video from her TikTok account.



Norway and Iceland are places where the phenomenon of Aurora Borealis or the Northern Lights is visible most commonly.

The bright dancing lights of the aurora are actually collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth’s atmosphere, as per Northern Lights Centre.

The phenomenon appears above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres. They are known as ‘Aurora Borealis in the north and ‘Aurora australis’ in the south.

