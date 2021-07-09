Female passenger with expired passport issued PIA ticket to Canada

KARACHI: A new case of negligence has surfaced in Karachi as a female passenger was issued a ticket of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight to Canada by a local travel agency on an expired passport, ARY News reported on Friday.

A local travel agency, Sindbad Travel, issued a ticket to a woman having an expired passport for a PIA flight to Canada scheduled on July 9 after collecting thousands of rupees. Sources told ARY News that the travel agency had issued the ticket to the woman on July 7.

It came to her knowledge at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport when the national carrier rejected to issue the boarding card to the female passengers due to her expired passport.

The woman was going to depart for Canada from PIA’s flight PK-783 along with her son and daughter, a Canadian citizen. The airline, however, issued a boarding pass to her son but her daughter rejected to fly without her mother.

Surprisingly, the travel agency issued the ticket to the woman despite mentioning her passport’s expiry date on the document which is June 5, 2021.

Moreover, her daughter was also issued a ticket on her Canadian passport that is going to be expired on July 11 despite the law for passengers to possess passports with the validity of at least six months for international travelling.