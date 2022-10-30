Female reporter’s death: Imran Khan ends Sadhoke phase of PTI long march

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has announced to end long march’s Sadhoke phase after the tragic death of a female reporter in an accident, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A female reporter from a private news channel namely Sadaf Naeem died in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march.

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem was crushed to death by a container-carrying vehicle after falling from another container.

It was learnt that Sadaf fell down from a container while trying to jump to a nearby container and was crushed by another container-carrying truck.

Following the accident, Imran Khan immediately left his container vehicle and rushed to the accident site.

The PTI chief announced to immediately conclude the long march’s Sadhoke phase following the reporter’s death in the tragic accident. He expressed condolences to the deceased reporter’s family.

Khan said that PTI marchers will resume their journey from Kamoke city on Monday (tomorrow).

“Shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today,” Khan said in a Twitter message.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed sorrow over the tragic death of the reporter Sadaf Naeem in an accident. He said that Sadaf was a professional, hardworking and competent journalist.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased journalist.

