Female ‘robber’, accomplice arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: An alleged female robber has been arrested red-handed along with her male accomplice in the Korangi area of Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the female robber named Zehra and her accomplice Meharuddin were ‘looting’ the citizens in the area. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said that the lawmakers reached the sport and caught the suspects red-handed.

The SSP said a pistol, a stolen motorcycle, and looted cash have also been recovered from the suspects.

According to the SSP, the suspects were involved in numerous robberies along with their two other accomplices. The police said that a robbery committed by the suspects was captured on CCTV footage, which went viral on social media.

A case has been registered against the suspects at the Korangi police station while the raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects who are still at large.

Read More: Notorious female drug dealer arrested in Karachi

Earlier on June 14, the police claimed to have arrested the notorious woman drug dealer along with her two accomplices in Karachi.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Arif Aziz stated that the police officials conducted a raid in Kalakot area of the metropolis which resulting in the arrest of the female drug dealer and her associates involved in the crime.

During the operation, the police recovered a large cache of drug from the possession of the arrested culprits.

The SSP city disclosed that the arrested accused used to transport drugs from Balochistan to Karachi.