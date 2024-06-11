web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Notorious female drug dealer arrested in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The local police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the notorious woman drug dealer along with her two accomplices in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Arif Aziz stated that the police officials conducted a raid in Kala Kot area of the metropolis which resulting in the arrest of the female drug dealer and her associates involved in the crime.

During the operation, the police recovered a large cache of drug from the possession of the arrested culprits.

The SSP city disclosed that the arrested accused used to transport drugs from Balochistan to Karachi.

Last week, Police officials on Sunday reportedly arrested three alleged accused in injured condition after an encounter in the old Golimar area of Karachi.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, the police officials conducted a raid at Lyari gang war’s drug den in the old Golimar area of Karachi and arrested three accused after an alleged encounter.

The police party also recovered weapons and drugs from the possession of the arrested individuals.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.