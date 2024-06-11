Notorious female drug dealer arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The local police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the notorious woman drug dealer along with her two accomplices in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Arif Aziz stated that the police officials conducted a raid in Kala Kot area of the metropolis which resulting in the arrest of the female drug dealer and her associates involved in the crime.

During the operation, the police recovered a large cache of drug from the possession of the arrested culprits.

The SSP city disclosed that the arrested accused used to transport drugs from Balochistan to Karachi.

Last week, Police officials on Sunday reportedly arrested three alleged accused in injured condition after an encounter in the old Golimar area of Karachi.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, the police officials conducted a raid at Lyari gang war’s drug den in the old Golimar area of Karachi and arrested three accused after an alleged encounter.

The police party also recovered weapons and drugs from the possession of the arrested individuals.