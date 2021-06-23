Female student attacks principal with sharp object in Jhelum school

JHELUM: A female student has allegedly attacked the principal of a government school in Jhelum when a complaint was raised before her parents regarding the recovery of a cigarette packet, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Government Girls High School in Punjab’s Jhelum city where a female student attacked the principal to vent anger after being suspended from the education centre. It emerged that the class teacher had sent out the student for possessing a cigarette packet inside her bag.

The student got angered over the principal who complained to her parents regarding the recovery of a cigarette packet. After attacking the principal, the student fled from the scene after delivering threatening remarks to the teachers, the school’s chief executive officer told the media.

The CEO said that legal action will be taken against the student, adding that the school administration apprised her parents regarding the situation.

Earlier in 2019, a Grade 9 student had murdered a school principal and wounded her sibling in Lahore after she complained to his parents.

The incident had taken place in the Sundar area located at Lahore’s Multan road. It was learnt that the principal Shagufta had terminated the student, Rizwan, for being involved in an illicit relationship with a schoolteacher.

Later, the police officials had arrested the youth and registered a case against him.