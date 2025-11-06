Female student allegedly raped, blackmailed by University driver in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A shocking incident has been reported at a private university in Faisalabad, where a female student was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a university driver inside the campus parking area.

According to ARY News, the victim, identified as a female BSc student, accused the driver, identified as Adnan, of sexually assaulting her at gunpoint inside a university van parked in the parking area.

Police said two university van drivers, Adnan and Owais, have been arrested and a case has been registered against them on charges of rape and blackmail.

Authorities revealed that the main accused, Adnan, had hacked the female student’s mobile phone and obtained her private photos, which he used to threaten and blackmail her. The suspect also allegedly extorted five tolas of gold from the victim under these threats.

Investigating officers confirmed that further interrogation of the arrested suspects is underway.

Earlier, in a horrifying case of familial abuse and cover-up, police in Okara have arrested a father accused of raping his 20-year-old daughter over an extended period, leading to her pregnancy and the subsequent murder of both her and the newborn child to conceal the crime.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the police station, the incident occurred in Ghausan-e-Shabir Town, a residential area in Okara district. The primary suspect, identified as Shabir (the victim’s father), allegedly subjected his daughter to repeated sexual assaults, resulting in her becoming pregnant. Fearing exposure, Shabir, with the alleged complicity of his son Shehbaz and daughter Sania, strangled the newborn immediately after birth and then killed the young woman.

Local residents grew suspicious when Shabir hastily buried his daughter’s body without informing authorities or the community. It was only after concerned neighbors alerted the police that an investigation was launched.

“The family tried to bury the evidence literally and figuratively,” a senior police official told reporters. “We acted swiftly on the tip-off and raided the suspect’s home.”

In a dramatic development, Okara police raided late last night and arrested the main suspect, Shabir, who reportedly confessed during initial questioning. The FIR lists Shabir (the victim’s father), her brother Shehbaz, sister Sania, and two unidentified individuals as co-accused. Investigators allege that the brother and sister advised and assisted their father in the crime to conceal the act.