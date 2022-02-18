Female student jumps from third storey of school in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A female student allegedly jumped from the third-storey of a school in Rawalpindi after her papers did not go well, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred at a private housing society within the remits of the airport police station in Rawalpindi and according to sources, the grade 10 student jumped off from the third-storey of the school’s building.

“The girl suffered a fracture in her arm and is currently in a stable condition,” the school administration said and added that an investigation is underway to understand the reason behind the act.

The airport police have also started a probe into the incident and approached the family of the female student and the school administration.

This is not the first incident of its kind as previously, a schoolboy studying in Lahore‘s private educational institute reportedly jumped from the third floor of the building after being denied entry into the exam.

The Father of the victim student said his son was punished by the teacher over a fight in the school, was forced to stand for three hours in the office and was barred from giving a paper.

Failing to appear in the exam, my son jumped from the third floor of the school building in sheer disappointment, the father alleged.

On the other hand, the administration of the private school alleged that the student was in tension when he reached the school and jumped from the third floor in tension.

Meanwhile, the schoolboy had been moved to a nearby medical facility after a fracture in the spinal cord and leg.

