Female student ‘kidnapped’ from outside college in Lahore, CCTV emerges

LAHORE: The police have failed to recover a 22-year-old female student who was allegedly kidnapped from outside her college last week after she appeared for an examination, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the female student was allegedly kidnapped last week from Samanabad Girls College situated in Lahore.

Police have lodged a case over the kidnapping of a girl on her brother’s complaint while efforts to recover the student were underway.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced which showed the girl entering the college. According to the victim’s family, the 22-year-old girl is married and has one child.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The accused should be arrested without delay, the CM directed and also assured to provide justice to the affected family.

