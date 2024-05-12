Female students among seven injured in Larkana truck-rikhshaw collision

LARKANA: In a tragic accident, a truck and a rickshaw collided in Larkana, leaving 6 students and drivers injured, ARY News reported.

As per details, the students were returning from Madrassa when the incident occurred on Naudero Bypass.

According to hospital administration, the condition of 3 students and the rickshaw driver is critical.

The injured have been admitted to Chandka Hospital for treatment.

Earlier, at least three people including two baby girls were killed and eight were seriously injured when two passenger buses collided with each other on Superhighway, in Karachi.

As per rescue sources, two passenger buses collided with each other near Jokhia Morr at Superhighway as the drivers lost control of vehicles due to rain.

As a result, three people including two baby girls and eight people were seriously injured.

The injured and bodies were moved to the Jinnah Hospital. As per initial reports, the identity of the injured could not be revealed.

In a separate incident, five individuals lost their lives while 17 others sustained injuries after a van returning from a marriage ceremony rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside.

According to the details, the incident occurred in Dunyapur, a tehsil of Punjab’s Lodhran District, where a passenger van returning after attending a marriage ceremony from Shujaabād collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.