Female tourist, host gang raped during night out in India

A horrifying crime in India’s Karnataka state has shocked the world and went viral, as a female tourist and her travel host were gang-raped while stargazing.

According to reports, the attackers also targeted their male companions, throwing them into a canal, which led to the death of one man.

The victims, an Israeli female tourist and her local homestay operator, were out with three male travelers, an American and two Indian men when three men on a motorbike approached them.

Initially they demanded money, however, the situation quickly escalated into violence, resulting in a brutal sexual assault on the women and a deadly attack on the men.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the viral crime, charging them with attempted murder, gang rape, and robbery.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, which has once again highlighted concerns over the safety of women and tourists in India.

Sexual violence remains a serious issue in India, with official data showing a sharp rise in reported rape cases.

In 2022 alone, over 31,500 cases were recorded, but experts believe the actual number is much higher due to underreporting.

The 2012 gang rape and murder of a young student in Delhi led to tougher laws and fast-track courts, but attacks continue to make headlines.

Foreign visitors have also been victims of such crimes. In recent years, viral cases involving tourists from Spain, the U.S., and the U.K. have drawn international attention, raising concerns about the safety of travelers in India.

Despite stricter laws and harsher punishments, including the death penalty for child rapists, brutal assaults still occur frequently, sparking renewed calls for better security and justice for victims.