Fendi welcomes Maria Grazia Chiuri as new chief creative officer

Italian fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, following her departure from Dior in May, has been officially appointed as the chief creative officer of Fendi, confirming widespread speculation about her move to the Rome-based luxury house, which like Dior, is part of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

This marks the return of Chiuri, who began her career at Fendi in 1989, playing a significant role in enhancing the brand’s accessories line.

Chairman of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, expressed his enthusiasm about Chiuri’s return, stating, “Maria Grazia Chiuri is one of the greatest creative talents in fashion today. I am so delighted she has chosen to return to Fendi to continue expressing her creativity within the LVMH group”.

He believes Chiuri will contribute to the artistic renewal and future success of Fendi while preserving its unique heritage.

Churi’s first womenswear collection for the fall 2026 season will debut in Milan in February, followed by menswear in June and couture in July. Fendi chairman and CEO Ramon Ros emphasised that this shift will create consistency across the brand, allowing for a long-term narrative.

Describing the chief creative officer role as a new opportunity for Fendi, Ros remarked, “It allows her to fully express her vision. This current moment of uncertainty in the industry can be overcome, and creativity can be a driving force”. He highlighted the need for a strong vision to navigate the complexities of the fashion world.

In her statement, Chiuri expressed her joy in returning to Fendi, acknowledging the influence of the house’s founders, the five sisters, on her career. She noted, “Fendi has always been a forge of talents”, and she is grateful to Arnault for the opportunity to help shape the brand’s future.

Silvia Vernia Fendi has been named honorary president, further confirming speculations of changes within the brand after the exit of Kim Jones last year. Ros noted that Chiuri shares Fendi’s values of Italian craftsmanship and will strengthen the brand’s production capabilities.

Chiuri’s deep understanding of Fendi will help bridge the brand’s history with its future, as the company aims to celebrate its past while pushing towards the next chapter. Ros praised Chiuri’s strong empathy for customers, stating, “Sometimes designers need to be more sociologists than designers”.

Silvia’s daughter, Delfina Delettrez Fendi, will continue to oversee the brand’s jewellery collections. Fendi has a long history of nurturing talent, with former employees like Pierpaolo Piccioli, Alessandro Michele and Frida Giannini now leading major brands.

As Fendi looks forward to its next 100 years, the company remains committed to producing unique and iconic products that resonate with customers on a deeper level.