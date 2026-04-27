Rihanna visited the Ambani family in Mumbai for lunch during her Fenty Beauty launch in India. The brand is said to be available via Reliance Retail’s Tira platform and Sephora, marking a major business collaboration.

Her visit marked a high-profile convergence of international celebrity influence and India’s expanding luxury retail market. Rihanna was welcomed at the Ambani residence by Isha, Shloka, Radhika, and Anant Ambani.

The gathering went beyond a social call, offering a curated cultural experience with presentations of Indian dance, traditional art, and heritage displays.

Fenty Beauty’s India Launch

The visit coincided with a key business development, the official launch of Fenty Beauty in India through Reliance Retail. The brand will be available exclusively through Reliance’s beauty platform Tira and global retailer Sephora. The collaboration also positions Tira as a significant gateway for international brands entering the country.

Images from the event show Rihanna interacting with the Ambani family in a setting adorned with floral arrangements and traditional artefacts, reflecting an immersive cultural theme. The global star was also seen immersed in prayers at the Ambani family’s home temple.

Rihanna’s Fashion Statements

Rihanna’s presence in Mumbai generated considerable excitement among fans. For the launch event, Rihanna made a bold fashion statement in a monochrome chartreuse outfit from the Mugler Fall 2026 collection. The striking look featured a flowing mock-neck top with long sleeves, paired with a matching ankle-length leather skirt that added drama and structure.

Later, for the after-party, the singer changed into a black fit-and-flare jersey dress. The outfit featured a high turtleneck, full sleeves, and crocodile-style leather cut-outs that gave it a sharp, modern edge. She completed the look with multiple diamond rings, statement ear cuffs, and a sparkling diamond hathphool by Manish Malhotra, adding a desi touch to the evening.

Previous Visit and Brand Background

Rihanna last visited Mumbai in 2024, when she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations.

She launched Fenty Beauty on September 8, 2017, in collaboration with LVMH. The brand quickly made waves in the beauty industry for its commitment to inclusivity, debuting with a foundation line featuring 40 shades catering to a wide range of skin tones.