Feroze Khan celebrated a special birthday gathering this week, which also turned into a joint celebration with his Tich Button co-star Sonya Hussyn, as the two Cancerians marked their birthdays together.

A video shared on Hussyn’s Instagram Stories captured the cheerful moment, with Sonya cutting cake with Feroze during the intimate celebration. The actors were seen enjoying the moment as friends applauded around them.”Happy Birthday Feroze, fellow Cancerian,” she wrote along the video.

Feroze later reposted the clip on his own Instagram Story, writing, “Sweetest Sonya! Thank you.”

The celebration came just days after Sonya hosted a star-studded birthday dinner attended by several prominent names from Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Among those present were Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Amna Ilyas, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, Zahid Ahmed, Fahad Mirza, Humayun Saeed, and Emmad Irfani.

Sonya shared glimpses of the evening on social media, including a group photo featuring a large sign reading, “Celebrating Sonya Hussyn.” Dressed in a vibrant orange outfit paired with a flowing scarf, the actress celebrated with a floral-themed birthday cake and an elaborate dinner spread that included sushi and other delicacies.

The birthday reunion also delighted fans of Sonya and Feroze, who starred together in the 2022 romantic comedy Tich Button, alongside Farhan Saeed and Iman Ali.