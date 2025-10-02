Feroze Khan's Instagram account is 'hacked'

Showbiz heartthrob Feroze Khan warned fans about his ‘hacked’ Instagram account after a concerning post about his marriage crisis went viral.

Feroze Khan took social media by surprise on Wednesday night, when a text story about marital issues between him and his second wife, Dr Zainab, was shared on his official Instagram handle, only to be deleted a few minutes later.

“I’m simply forced and blackmailed to be in a relationship,” Khan allegedly wrote in the post, sparking concerns among fans.

“After my mother was abused, and so was my sister, the relationship died for me. I am being told not to support my mother and my kids, even. Or will be put against wrong allegations,” the post read further. “I’m sharing this because everyone needs help and so do l. I am sure my fans would trust me.”

“I have worked on many projects, I have never offended anyone and have always been very polite and kind. I won’t fear that my people won’t know me. I have been seeing physiological doctors and have been taking Medicine, but what’s killing me is that someone is making me look like an asshole to my own people and is out there to harm me through anything,” the statement read.

Moreover, Khan’s wife, Dr. Zainab, was also tagged in the post, telling her ‘not to come back home’.

However, the story post was taken down within minutes, and the ‘Habs’ star confirmed that his account “was hacked!”

Notably, Feroze Khan, who was previously married to Syeda Aliza Sultan for four years and shared two kids, Sultan, 6, and Fatima, 3, married Zainab last May.