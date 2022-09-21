Feroze Khan speaks up on separation after wife Alizey

Actor Feroze Khan on Wednesday confirmed his four year marriage with Alizey Sultan has ended.

Feroze Khan got married to Alizey Sultan in March 2018. The couple had welcomed a baby boy Muhammad Sultan Khan in May 2019. The couple welcomed their second child a girl Fatima Khan this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the rumours of them ending their relationship were making rounds on social media for some time.

Alizey Sultan had accused the celebrity of inflicting continous physical and psychological violence” and she endured infedility, blackmail and degradation at my husband’s hands.

She said that the well being of her children played a role in her separation.

Feroze Khan, in his statement on Instagram wrote that his divorce was finalized on September 3 and he filed a family law case for custody and visitation rights pertaining to his children in the 8th Family Judge Dustrict, East Karachi on September 19, 2022.

“Today, on 21 September, 2022, the Court heard both paties and allowed me to spend time with my children Sultan and Fatima for half an hour in his presence,” he said. “The Court then adjourned the matter till 1st October, 2022, on which date it will resume further proceedings related to visitation rights whereby I can continue to meet my children.”

He extended his respect and support to his former wife, as she is the mother of my children.

He said he was afraid of not being in a position to discuss the matter further as the case is still pending.

