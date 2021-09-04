Feroze Khan talks about about seperation rumors, cosmetic surgery

Feroze Khan has clarified longstanding rumours about an alleged separation from wife Alizey Feroze, also sharing his experience with fillers in the same breathe!

The Ishqiya star recently appeared on a talk show where he was asked to address the rumours surrounding his three-year-long marriage to Alizey. Much to the relief of the couple’s fans, Feroze termed these rumours as ‘sasti shohrat (cheap publicity)’.

“When someone is planning a legacy, they thinking about a five-year career or a 50-year career, what you ask God depends on you but no one wants this cheap publicity, right?” he said.

Feroze went on to add that he wouldn’t want to leave behind this legacy for the couple’s son Sultan to see and question in the future.

The actor then dived into more casual waters, offering an anecdote about a cosmetic procedure gone wrong and admitting that he once got cheek fillers!

According to Feroze, he was enticed into some heavy-duty workout sessions after wanting to get more in shape for a role that involved an underwater scene. “I did the workouts, got the body, but then I saw my face and it had completely dropped and I was like ‘what do I do now?'” he shared.

“I called up a doctor and went to him for help. He told me I don’t need it but I insisted and got cheek fillers… and when I saw myself with them, I was like ‘How do I get them dissolved?'” added Feroze.

He further quipped that anytime he tried taking a selfie, his cheek fillers would pop out, making him think, “This is not me, I need to get off this.”

Guess we have to thank Feroze’s doctor for getting rid of the fillers in time!

