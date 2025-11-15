Feroz Khan is back in headlines former and current wife clash on social media

ISLAMABAD: Feroze Khan, the renowned Pakistani showbiz star, has once again made top headlines over the dispute between his current wife, Dr. Zainab, and ex-wife Aliza Sultan, drawing widespread reaction across internet platforms.

The tension escalated when Aliza Sultan, Feroze Khan’s former wife, openly asked for school uniforms and clothes for their child on Instagram, despite the post being deleted later. This sparked buzz about the family issues surrounding the Pakistani celebrity.

Aliza Sultan took to her official Instagram handle to address her family’s concern, writing, “Kindly send the winter uniform and winter clothes.” In response, Zainab aggressively reacted, slamming Aliza for making the matter public, saying, “Listen, Aliza, this was not something to be said publicly. First of all, it’s not like that. Second, you have already badly damaged Feroze’s mental health.” She added, “Do not disturb our whole family anymore, and stop constantly contacting or pursuing Feroze, including using your father’s or brother’s number. That has to stop.”

Zainab continued, “You have no right to make comments or send messages like this, and you have no right to message Feroze all the time about your personal issues.” The heated exchange became a source of attention for fans, who shared their views on the clash between the two women. An Instagrammer supporting Aliza Sultan wrote, “She has the right to demand what is owed to the kids.” Another added, “It looked like a reality show because of its ongoing public aspect.”

For those unaware, Feroz Khan and Aliza Sultan got married in 2018, but their bitter clash and separation occurred the same year. The ex-couple shares two children, who reside mostly with their mother, but care is divided