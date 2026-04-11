Feroze Khan's wife's slip of tongue goes viral

Renowned showbiz actor Feroze Khan’s wife, Dr. Zainab, has become the subject of widespread social media debate after a slip of the tongue during a podcast.

While actor Feroze Khan has faced a contentious personal life in the past, he is currently settled with his wife, Dr. Zainab Feroze, and frequently shares photos of her on social media. Recently, Dr. Zainab appeared as a guest on a podcast, and leaked teasers from the episode have sparked significant attention.

When asked about her background during the recording, Dr. Zainab stammered, leading to a viral response from the audience. In particular, her statement, “Mera born Karachi ka hai,” has drawn intense scrutiny and a variety of reactions from fans.

The clip prompted a wave of social media trolling. One user commented, “Why did you speak in English when you could have just spoken in Urdu?” Another critic remarked, “I was born in the UK, but I speak Urdu better than they do,” while a third user quipped, “Next time, speak with the gutka out of your mouth.”

Some netizens also criticised the trolling brigade and maintained that she doesn’t deserve such bullying for a mere slip of tongue and that it can happen to anyone.