One moment that defined Spain’s momentous 2026 World Cup victory was the on-field reaction of one hero when he accidentally lost his grip of the Solid Gold FIFA World Cup trophy. Spanish attacker Ferran Torres lost his balance while holding the 4-kilogram solid gold trophy moments after scoring the game-winning goal of Spain’s 1-0 extra time final triumph over Argentina.

Amidst the joyous celebrations following the prize ceremony, players and coaching staff were busy taking photos of themselves holding their World Cup prize or capturing victory speeches for social media feeds.

During team celebrations, video evidence from team-mate streams and uploaded to social media could see Torres taking part in photos, losing his grip and in a moment of panic sliding into a near drop. His team mates could be seen reacting instantaneously.

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The Slip: In a moment during photos, the heavy solid gold trophy slipped momentarily out of Ferran Torres’ hands, nearly hitting the ground in the jubilant on-field celebrations and causing team mates to react quickly.

The Recovery: Quick reactions from team-mates managed to prevent the trophy from hitting the ground and it was returned safely.

Social Media Blast: The short clip of the occurrence was widely shared among social media platforms with titles ranging from “Ferran Dropped the Trophy!” among millions of viewers.

On-field Heroics: Spain’s second star awarded by Ferran Torres

Beyond the trivial viral off-field incident, Ferran Torres secured his place in history through his performances on the final:

106 th-minute winner: Coming on as a sub, Torres fired Spain’s clincher in extra time against Argentina’s 10 men on the 106 th-minute mark to send them up 1-0, in an intensely frustrating game.

Historic Double: The 1-0 victory sees Spain confirmed as world champions after their UEFA Euro win two years before, securing a double title.

National recognition: Ferran Torres has been lauded and widely celebrated by fans nationwide for securing Spain’s second World Cup title, with many fans regarding the Barca man as an ultimate hero.