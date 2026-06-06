Ferrari team chief absent for medical reasons

Ferrari team chief Fred Vasseur was absent from the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday due to medical reasons, the team said in a statement.

Ferrari drivers seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and local hero Charles Leclerc had topped the times in Friday practice and were favoured to shine in qualifying.

In a statement, Ferrari said: “Fred Vasseur will not be at the circuit today. Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility.

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“No further medical information will be provided.”

Ferrari added that they looked forward to “seeing him back at the track soon.”