Ferrari team chief absent for medical reasons
- By AFP -
- Jun 06, 2026
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Ferrari team chief Fred Vasseur was absent from the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday due to medical reasons, the team said in a statement.
Ferrari drivers seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and local hero Charles Leclerc had topped the times in Friday practice and were favoured to shine in qualifying.
In a statement, Ferrari said: “Fred Vasseur will not be at the circuit today. Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility.
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“No further medical information will be provided.”
Ferrari added that they looked forward to “seeing him back at the track soon.”