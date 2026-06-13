Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research of Pakistan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired a high-level meeting on fertilizer availability, pricing, and supply management.

The meeting bringing together provincial agriculture ministers, fertilizer manufacturers, importers, industry representatives, and senior officials from across the country.

The meeting reviewed the availability of Urea and DAP fertilizers for the ongoing Kharif season and assessed preparations for the upcoming Rabi season, said a press release.

Representatives from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, along with major fertilizer companies and importers, participated in the discussions.

Reviewing the Urea situation, the Minister was informed that all ten fertilizer plants in the country are fully operational and that more than one million tonnes of Urea are currently available in the market. Participants unanimously confirmed that there is no shortage of Urea anywhere in the country and that existing stocks are sufficient to meet farmers’ requirements.

Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the coordinated efforts of fertilizer manufacturers and relevant agencies in maintaining uninterrupted production and supply.

He observed that despite rising international fertilizer prices, regional tensions, and global market uncertainty, Pakistan has successfully maintained relative stability in Urea prices, protecting farmers from the severe price shocks witnessed in many other countries.

Taking serious notice of reports regarding increases in fertilizer prices in certain markets, the Minister directed fertilizer companies and relevant authorities to closely monitor market conditions and prevent any unjustified increase in prices.

He emphasized that transportation challenges or operational costs should not become a burden on farmers and warned against profiteering, hoarding, or artificial shortages.

Representatives of major fertilizer companies informed the meeting that no significant increase had been made in the end-user price of Urea and assured the government of their continued cooperation in ensuring stable supplies across the country.

Provincial representatives from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan reported satisfactory availability of Urea in their respective regions.

However, concerns were raised regarding supply interruptions in some remote districts due to logistical constraints and law-and-order challenges.

The Minister directed all stakeholders to ensure a smooth movement of fertilizer and assured provincial governments of full federal support to address any bottlenecks.

The meeting also undertook a detailed review of the DAP fertilizer situation. Participants were informed that current stocks are sufficient for the ongoing Kharif season. However, rising international prices, increasing raw material costs, regional instability, and uncertainties in global supply chains could pose challenges for the upcoming Rabi season if timely measures are not taken.

Expressing concern over the recent upward trend in DAP prices, the Minister questioned the rationale behind increases despite the availability of existing stocks.

He instructed fertilizer manufacturers, importers, and regulatory authorities to maintain strict market oversight and ensure that farmers are protected from speculative pricing and artificial shortages.

Provincial agriculture ministers highlighted the importance of securing adequate DAP stocks well ahead of the Rabi season.

Representatives from Punjab emphasized that fertilizer affordability remains critical for sustaining crop productivity, protecting farm incomes, and ensuring national food security.

The Punjab Government proposed that the Federal Government convene a meeting with fertilizer manufacturers, importers, provincial governments, and other stakeholders to develop a coordinated national roadmap for DAP availability and pricing.

The province stressed the importance of securing import arrangements in advance, engaging international suppliers proactively, and exploring government-to-government cooperation where necessary to avoid future shortages and price spikes.

The Federal Minister informed participants that he has already taken up the matter with relevant authorities and international partners to secure uninterrupted fertilizer supplies.

He stated that the issue would be discussed at the highest level, including with the Prime Minister and provincial chief ministers, to formulate a coordinated national strategy aimed at ensuring fertilizer availability and price stability during the Rabi season.

Concluding the meeting, participants agreed that fertilizer availability, affordability, and timely distribution must remain national priorities.