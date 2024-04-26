Fertilizer factories to ‘get’ gas in entire Kharif season

Sources revealed that an estimated 3.4 million tons of urea fertilizer will be required during the crop season, while there might be a shortfall of 2.1 million tons in production.

It is reported that for the crop season, an additional 50,000 tons of urea fertilizer will be obtained from fertilizer factories, while 200,000 tons will be imported.

The sources suggest that the Pakistan government aims to achieve production targets for three major crops during the Kharif season, for which the government has ‘decided’ to provide uninterrupted gas supply to fertilizer factories.

The fertilizer Review Committee on Thursday recommended import of urea for Kharif season. Chairing the committee’s meeting, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said two hundred thousand metric tons of urea fertilizer should be imported immediately to avoid shortage.

Demand for urea fertilizer in the Kharif season is three point six percent higher than the last year. In his remarks, Rana Tanveer Hussain said the purpose of import is to ensure food security in the country. He said this would increase the productivity of the farmers.

The federal minister assured that the farmers will have an uninterrupted supply of urea in Kharif season.