Fetty Wap begins new music chapter shortly after incarceration

Rapper Fetty Wap is beginning a new musical chapter shortly after his release from prison. The 34-year-old musician, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, announced that his fourth studio album, “Zavier,” will be released on March 27.

To accompany the news of his return following a three-year incarceration, he shared a striking black-and-white social media teaser. In the video, the “Trap Queen” hitmaker reflects, “When you lose the money, everybody thinks that’s the worst part. When it gets real quiet, that’s when it hits different.”

“I got so used to hearing Rapper Fetty everywhere I go before I even knew who Zavier was,” Fetty Wap continued. “Somewhere in all that, I became a character in my own life. People really loved what I could provide, for real—not who I really was. When they take everything away, what you got left is the person your momma made.”

Excited fans flooded the comments, with one writing, “The growth is so fire. Let’s go!” while another commented, “I’m loving the weight on Zavier.” A third user added, “Oh, I can’t wait.”