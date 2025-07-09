FFD forecast medium flood in Indus River at Chashma in 24 hours

LAHORE: The water officials have predicted medium flood in Indus River at Chashma Barrage during the next 24 hours, while likely low flood at Guddu Barrage.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has also forecast likely low flood in Jhelum River at Mangla.

Low flood is also expected in Chenab at Marala headworks and Kabul River at Nowshera point.

Ongoing wet spell in Punjab and catchment areas increasing levels of water reservoirs and rivers.

The FFD has predicted flash flooding in hilly drains in Dera Ghazi Khan while low to medium flood in raid drains and local streams in eastern Baluchistan.

The Met Office has apprehended urban flooding in Punjab’s metropolitan cities of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

Low to medium flood is also expected in drains adjacent to Chenab and Ravi rivers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday directed the provincial administration and relevant agencies to keep high alert in response to the alarming flood threat posed by rising Indus River at Attock.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Tuesday issued a flood alert, adding that all major rivers, hill torrents and streams in the province were currently flowing at either normal or low flood levels.