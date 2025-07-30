web analytics
FFD issues alert for flooding in Chenab at Marala Headworks

LAHORE: Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued high alert for flooding in Chenab River during next 24 hours at Marala Headworks.

FFD has forecast medium to high level flood in Chenab River at Marala Barrage while medium flood in the river at Khanki and Qadirabad headworks during next 24 hours.

The Indus River will be in medium level flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, while the river will be in low flood at Tarbela dam and Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa headworks.

The Jhelum River has been in low level flood at Mangla with likely sharp peak in the river flow to the medium level flood.

The flood forecasting body has also predicted flooding in the off taking drains of Kabul River during next 36 hours.

“The next monsoon weather system likely to arrive by August 5,” FFD said in its forecast.

The water flow at Indus and other major rivers likely to increase up to medium level under the influence of the upcoming monsoon spell.

