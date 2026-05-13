FFMAI 2026 Spring Main Event: Get Ready for the Ultimate Free Fire MAX Showdown
- By Zaeem Basir -
- May 13, 2026
The wait is over for Free Fire MAX fans! The FFMAX Asia Invitational (FFMAI) 2026 Spring Main Event is just around the corner, kicking off on May 14, 2026. This thrilling tournament brings together 18 top teams from across Asia, competing for a massive $50,000 prize pool.
Tournament Format:
Group Stage: May 14-16, 2026 – Teams will be divided into three groups, facing off in intense matches.
Grand Finals: May 17, 2026 – The best teams will battle it out for the championship title.
Participating Teams:
Group A: Team 2XD, Autobotz Esports, Revenant XSpark, Titanic Esport, Team Hind, Expand
Group B: Horaa Esports, Extreme EX, GG Instinct, Lakar EWG, Pandora Stars, GodLike Esports
Group C: Dewa United Horus, Hotshot Esports, iQOO Total Gaming, NXT Esports, Straw Hats, Team Akkee
Invited Teams
- Team Hind (India)
- Titanic (Thailand)
- Team Akkee (Thailand)
- Dewa United (Indonesia)
- Pandora Stars (Indonesia)
- Expand (Malaysia)
- EWG (Malaysia)
- Straw Hats (Bangladesh)
- Hotshot Esports (Pakistan)
- Horaa Esports (Nepal)
Qualified Teams for Play-Ins
- Revenant XSpark (India)
- Autobotz Esports (India)
- Total Gaming Esports (India)
- NXT Esports (India)
- Godlike Esports (India)
- GG Instinct (India)
- Team 2XD (Bangladesh)
- Extreme EX (Bangladesh)
Prize Pool Distribution
- 1st Place – $15,000
- 2nd Place – $7,500
- 3rd Place – $3,500
- 4th Place – $3,000
- 5th Place – $2,800
- 6th Place – $2,600
- 7th Place – $2,400
- 8th Place – $2,200
- 9th Place – $1,900
- 10th Place – $1,700
- 11th Place – $1,500
- 12th Place – $1,400
- 13th Place – $1,000
- 14th Place – $900
- 15th Place – $800
- 16th Place – $700
- 17th Place – $600
- 18th Place – $500
Catch all the action live on the Free Fire MAX Esports India YouTube channel. Don’t miss out on the excitement.