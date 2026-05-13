FFMAI 2026 Spring Main Event: Get Ready for the Ultimate Free Fire MAX Showdown

The wait is over for Free Fire MAX fans! The FFMAX Asia Invitational (FFMAI) 2026 Spring Main Event is just around the corner, kicking off on May 14, 2026. This thrilling tournament brings together 18 top teams from across Asia, competing for a massive $50,000 prize pool.

Tournament Format:

Group Stage: May 14-16, 2026 – Teams will be divided into three groups, facing off in intense matches.

Grand Finals: May 17, 2026 – The best teams will battle it out for the championship title.

Participating Teams:

Group A: Team 2XD, Autobotz Esports, Revenant XSpark, Titanic Esport, Team Hind, Expand

Group B: Horaa Esports, Extreme EX, GG Instinct, Lakar EWG, Pandora Stars, GodLike Esports

Group C: Dewa United Horus, Hotshot Esports, iQOO Total Gaming, NXT Esports, Straw Hats, Team Akkee

Invited Teams

Team Hind (India) Titanic (Thailand) Team Akkee (Thailand) Dewa United (Indonesia) Pandora Stars (Indonesia) Expand (Malaysia) EWG (Malaysia) Straw Hats (Bangladesh) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan) Horaa Esports (Nepal)

Qualified Teams for Play-Ins

Revenant XSpark (India) Autobotz Esports (India) Total Gaming Esports (India) NXT Esports (India) Godlike Esports (India) GG Instinct (India) Team 2XD (Bangladesh) Extreme EX (Bangladesh)

Prize Pool Distribution

1st Place – $15,000

2nd Place – $7,500

3rd Place – $3,500

4th Place – $3,000

5th Place – $2,800

6th Place – $2,600

7th Place – $2,400

8th Place – $2,200

9th Place – $1,900

10th Place – $1,700

11th Place – $1,500

12th Place – $1,400

13th Place – $1,000

14th Place – $900

15th Place – $800

16th Place – $700

17th Place – $600

18th Place – $500

Catch all the action live on the Free Fire MAX Esports India YouTube channel. Don’t miss out on the excitement.