Federal cabinet approves amendments in FIA Act

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday has approved amendments in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) act with an aim to give the agency more powers, ARY News reported.



According to the details, the amendments in the FIA ​​Act were approved through circulations summary, and the final approval of the amendment in the FIA ​​Act will be taken from the Parliament.

After the approval, FIA ​​will get more powers as it can also take action against hate content on social media platforms.

As per summary, Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code is not included in the FIA ​​Act, so with the latest amendments, the clause has been included in the act. After the amendment, the FIA ​​will also have the authority to take action on any kind of fake news and rumors on social media. Earlier this authority was only with the police.

According to the summary, fake news can lead to rebellion among officials of state institutions.

Furthermore, false news can incite a group and community against each other, and after approval by the parliament, the law can carry a prison sentence to the guilty of up to 7 years.

