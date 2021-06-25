FIA apprehends two human traffickers in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two accused involved in human trafficking during a raid conducted in Sargodha, ARY News reported on Friday.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the intelligence agency apprehended two human traffickers including Mohsin and Mirza Ameenullah.

It added that the accused, Mohsin had received Rs3 million from a citizen Sakina and his son to prepare overseas employment visas for Turkey.

The other accused, Mirza Ameenullah received Rs2 million for illegally transporting the people to Malaysia, however, neither they sent the citizens to foreign countries nor returning the money, said FIA spokesperson.

In February last year, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested an international human smuggler, Rashid Hasnain Raza aka Gogi Shah, wanted by authorities over his involvement in various heinous crimes.

Divulging details of his arrest, Additional Director FIA Abdul Hafeez had said that Rashid Hasnain was nabbed from Gujrat, a district of Punjab province, and his name was also included in the red book issued from the interior ministry.

The accused had established a human smuggling network in 2004 and was booked in several cases in Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities of the country.