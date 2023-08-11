28.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 11, 2023
- Advertisement -

FIA apprehends wanted criminal from Islamabad Int’l airport

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol Pakistan on Friday apprehended a wanted criminal from Airport, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson from the Federal Investigation Agency stated that Interpol Pakistan arrested a wanted criminal – Enayat Ullah – from Islamabad International Airport who is allegedly involved in serious crimes.

The spokesperson has conveyed that based on the charges of multiple murders against the arrested suspect, Federal Investigation Agency, NCB Interpol Pakistan had issued a Red Notice for his arrest.

The spokesperson revealed that Enayatullah, the wanted criminal, was arrested from Islamabad International Airport. The apprehended offender was sought by Punjab Police and a case against him had been registered in Rahim Yar Khan.

The Federal Investigation Agency spokesperson further mentioned that FIA Immigration has handed over the suspect to the relevant police authorities.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.