FIA apprehends wanted criminal from Islamabad Int’l airport

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol Pakistan on Friday apprehended a wanted criminal from Airport, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson from the Federal Investigation Agency stated that Interpol Pakistan arrested a wanted criminal – Enayat Ullah – from Islamabad International Airport who is allegedly involved in serious crimes.

The spokesperson has conveyed that based on the charges of multiple murders against the arrested suspect, Federal Investigation Agency, NCB Interpol Pakistan had issued a Red Notice for his arrest.

The spokesperson revealed that Enayatullah, the wanted criminal, was arrested from Islamabad International Airport. The apprehended offender was sought by Punjab Police and a case against him had been registered in Rahim Yar Khan.

The Federal Investigation Agency spokesperson further mentioned that FIA Immigration has handed over the suspect to the relevant police authorities.