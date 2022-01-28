FIA approaches banks to freeze TikToker Hareem Shah’s accounts

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked multiple banks to freeze accounts of TikToker Hareem Shah after she was filmed in a video with a huge cache of foreign exchange, ARY NEWS reported.

The FIA has written letters to Punjab Bank and Habib Bank for freezing the bank accounts of Hareem Shah after she mocked the Pakistani authorities for letting her travel abroad with the bundles of foreign currency.

“Freeze accounts of Hareem Shah until an inquiry under money laundering charges concludes,” the agency said in a letter to the banks.

Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written a letter to the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency to launch a money-laundering probe against TikToker Hareem Shah.

In the letter, the federal investigation agency has alerted the British NCA about TikTok star’s travel and personal identification details.

The letter states that Hareem Shah in a video claimed to have ‘laundered’ money through ‘fraud’ which was filmed in the UK.

The letter also mentioned that the TikToker in another video denied claims of ‘money laundering’ and dismissed the earlier video as a ‘joke’, which was also recorded in the UK.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated a money-laundering probe against famous TikToker Hareem Shah after the social media star in a video openly committed illegally carrying large sums of currency abroad.

According to FIA Sindh spokesperson, the probe had been launched against TiKToker under the country’s foreign exchange regulation act.

