FIA arrest five ‘beggars’ from Saudi Arabia-bound flight

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested eight individuals involved in traveling with fake documents and begging abroad during two separate operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The passengers, identified as Noori Anwar, Asia Bibi, Samina Bibi, Sakina Bibi, and Muhammad Akram, were attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia on Pakistani passports via flights QR-611 and XY-638 for begging.

During immigration clearance, authorities found the passengers’ documents suspicious and upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused were planning to beg in Saudi Arabia.

They were unable to provide valid hotel bookings or justify their travel expenses.

All five professional beggars were arrested and handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal proceedings.

In another operation, three passengers, Salman, Muhammad Nauman, and Muhammad Hussain, were arrested while attempting to travel to Azerbaijan on forged documents.

Muhammad Hussain was found carrying a fake German visa – by paying Rs. 800,000 – on his mobile phone.

The accused admitted to arranging their fraudulent study visas through an agent named Asim from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), meanwhile, Salman and Nauman paid Rs. 300,000 each.

The arrested individuals are now in custody at the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi, and further investigations are ongoing.