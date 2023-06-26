FIA arrest Pervaiz Elahi in money laundering case

LAHORE: After getting bail from Anti corruption court (ATC), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the FIA officials have arrested the PTI president Pervaiz Elahi for investigating in money laundering case.

It is worth mentioning here that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi got bail from the ATC on Saturday [June 24].

READ: PTI President Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

However, an unforeseen hurdle prevented the bail petitioner from reaching the designated camp office to complete the necessary release procedures, ultimately hindering his release.

In the recent development, Pervez Elahi was presented before the district court by FIA ​​authorities in district Kachehri.

The FIA, highlighting the significance of the ongoing investigation, requested the court to grant physical remand to further probe into the alleged money laundering activities.