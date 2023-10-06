FIA arrests 4 ‘beggars’ traveling to Saudi Arabia in guise of Umrah

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested four more alleged beggars travelling to Saudi Arabia in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the anti-human trafficking cell, arrested four alleged beggars including two women and two men from Lahore. The spokesperson further said the arrested had visited Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq numerous times to beg.

The beggars agreed that they would have to give half of their earnings to the travel agents involved in their arrangements, the spokesperson further said.

A case has been registered against the arrested ‘beggars’ and their agents.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded 24 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport.

The FIA officials during the immigration process questioned the passengers who confessed that they were going to visit the KSA to seek alms.

The arrests came after the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development disclosed to the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant proportion of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels.