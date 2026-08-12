FIA arrests 400 foreigners from Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Pakistan have arrested nearly 400 foreign nationals during a joint crackdown in Islamabad, officials say.

The arrests include 258 Chinese nationals. A case has been registered against the foreigners under the Foreign Act.

FIA officials said the arrested individuals included nationals of China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia; the Vietnamese nationals were reportedly found at SPARCO Plaza in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad.

FIA authorities said they were checked through the Integrated Border Management System and Vietnamese nationals had entered Pakistan on visit, tourist or business visas.

Officials said that those arrested had violated the conditions of their visas by engaging in unauthorized business activities and operating illegal call centers.

Separately, the FIA said it had arrested 17 people in Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot for alleged involvement in human trafficking.

According to the spokesperson of the FIA, the suspects had defrauded people by promising to send them abroad and had collected millions of rupees from victims.

Ten suspects were arrested in Gujranwala, five in Gujrat and two in Sialkot.